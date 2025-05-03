State Bank of India standalone net profit declines 9.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.77% to Rs 119666.18 croreNet profit of State Bank of India declined 9.93% to Rs 18642.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20698.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.77% to Rs 119666.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111042.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.08% to Rs 70900.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61076.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.41% to Rs 462489.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 415130.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income119666.18111042.63 8 462489.36415130.66 11 OPM %64.7971.28 -71.1670.45 - PBDT24844.3527137.77 -8 95271.2788882.96 7 PBT24844.3527137.77 -8 95271.2788882.96 7 NP18642.5920698.35 -10 70900.6361076.62 16
