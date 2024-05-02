Privi Speciality Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.48% to Rs 484.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 327.33% to Rs 94.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 1752.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1607.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals reported to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 484.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.