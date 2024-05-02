Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 29180.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.05% to Rs 3240.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2472.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 96420.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127539.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Adani Enterprises declined 37.63% to Rs 450.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 722.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 29180.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28943.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.