NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 10.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 105.89 croreNet profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 10.82% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 105.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales105.8979.32 33 OPM %88.0387.91 -PBDT63.1759.78 6 PBT42.2743.55 -3 NP32.9636.96 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.95% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST