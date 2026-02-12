NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 10.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.50% to Rs 105.89 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 10.82% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.50% to Rs 105.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.105.8979.3288.0387.9163.1759.7842.2743.5532.9636.96

