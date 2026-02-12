Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.74% to Rs 52.62 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 124.95% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 147.74% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.52.6221.2426.9731.0318.568.5415.996.8111.545.13

