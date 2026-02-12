Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 63.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 220.02 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 63.14% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 220.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 201.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.220.02201.4314.5017.2012.5922.355.7615.253.6910.01

