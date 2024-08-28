Mastek announces strategic partnership with Onyx Health

Mastek announced a strategic partnership with Onyx Health, an innovator in healthcare interoperability solutions. This collaboration aims to expedite the adoption of FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards, driving enhanced data interoperability and ultimately better health outcomes for patients.

In an era where seamless data exchange is critical for effective healthcare delivery, the partnership between Mastek and Onyx Health will provide health plans with an out-of-the-box compliance solution for CMS-9115 (Patient Access API) and CMS-0057 (Advancing Interoperability and Electronic Prior Auth) rules. These regulations, pivotal to modernizing healthcare data exchange, require health plans to ensure secure, standardized data sharing across systems. Mastek and Onyx Health are at the forefront of delivering comprehensive solutions to meet these stringent regulatory requirements efficiently and effectively.