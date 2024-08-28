Business Standard
Power Grid acquires Bhadla-III Power Transmission

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 28 August 2024, acquired Bhadla-III Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator i.e. REC Power Development and Consultancy.
The project comprises of augmentation of transformation capacity and associated bays extension works at existing Bhadla-III substation, Rajasthan.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

