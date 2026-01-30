Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 12.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.10% to Rs 1259.91 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 12.24% to Rs 301.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 268.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 1259.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1246.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

