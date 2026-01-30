Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 292.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 151.35 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 292.95% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 151.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.151.35115.746.153.5912.995.0810.272.619.472.41

