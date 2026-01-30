Strides Pharma Science jumps after strong Q3 performance
Strides Pharma Science surged 8.91% to Rs 881.05 after reporting a margin-driven performance for Q3 FY26, even as topline growth remained modest.On a consolidated basis, profit after tax rose 131.14% YoY to Rs 208.12 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 90.04 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, PAT rose 58.24% QoQ from Rs 131.52 crore.
Operational profit after tax rose 38.6% YoY to Rs 128.2 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 92.5 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, operational PAT declined 8.6% QoQ from Rs 140.3 crore.
Revenue increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 1,194.6 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 1,153.7 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue declined 2.1% QoQ from Rs 1,220.8 crore. Revenue was impacted by low offtake in the institutional business and flattish US operations.
Gross profit rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 731.7 crore from Rs 673.5 crore. Gross margin expanded sharply to 61.2%, an improvement of 280 bps YoY and 340 bps QoQ.
EBITDA increased 12.2% YoY to Rs 235.9 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 210.3 crore, while rising 1.9% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved to 19.8%, up 160 bps YoY and 80 bps sequentially.
Ex-US market revenue stood at $64 million, registering a strong 20% YoY growth. Growth was led by other regulated markets and growth markets, which helped offset weak institutional demand and flat US performance. Management reiterated continued investments in sustainable long-term growth and announced the appointment of Peter Hardwick as CEO of the North America business.
Strides Pharma Science is a Bengaluru-headquartered global pharmaceutical company focused on regulated and emerging markets, with manufacturing facilities across India, Italy, Kenya and the US, and a presence in over 100 countries.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:32 PM IST