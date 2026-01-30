Friday, January 30, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 103.86 crore

Net Loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 103.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales103.8699.98 4 OPM %5.273.15 -PBDT5.142.92 76 PBT-0.76-3.41 78 NP-0.87-2.54 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nestle India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 1,018 cr

Strides Pharma Science jumps after strong Q3 performance

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care fixes record date for interim dividend

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

