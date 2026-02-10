Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaggle enters into co-branding partnership with Euronet Services India

Zaggle enters into co-branding partnership with Euronet Services India

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into an agreement with Euronet Services India to launch co-branded prepaid card solutions for corporates. The offering integrates with Zaggle's spend management platform to deliver enhanced control, real-time visibility, and automated expense management. This aims to simplify enterprise spending while improving compliance and efficiency.

KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares outperforms; VIX slumps 3.50%

India's overall retail sales grow 17.6% on year in January

Happiest Minds records over 25% sequential drop in Q3 PAT

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.01%, up for third straight session

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

