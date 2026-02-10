Zaggle enters into co-branding partnership with Euronet Services India
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into an agreement with Euronet Services India to launch co-branded prepaid card solutions for corporates. The offering integrates with Zaggle's spend management platform to deliver enhanced control, real-time visibility, and automated expense management. This aims to simplify enterprise spending while improving compliance and efficiency.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:51 PM IST