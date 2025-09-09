Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Prostarm Karnataka BESS

Prostarm Info Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Prostarm Karnataka BESS

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Prostarm Info Systems has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company namely 'PROSTARM KARNATAKA BESS' on 09 September 2025 a Special Purpose Vehicle ('SPV') for Setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the 400kV Doni Substation (at 220kV Voltage level) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and on Build Own Operate Basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

