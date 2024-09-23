PSP Projects wins work order of Rs 554.92 cr

1. Construction of Gold Stone Hotel and Commercial Towers at Bangalore, Karnataka worth Rs 389.29 crore (excl. GST) in Institutional Category. The projects are to be completed within a period of 22 months and 16 months respectively.

2. 2. Construction Residential Towers in Ahmedabad worth Rs 165.04 crore (excl. GST). The Project is to be completed within a period of 24 months.

PSP Projects has received work orders of Rs 554.92 crore as detailed below: