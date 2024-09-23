Business Standard
PSP Projects wins work order of Rs 554.92 cr

PSP Projects wins work order of Rs 554.92 cr

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
PSP Projects has received work orders of Rs 554.92 crore as detailed below:
1. Construction of Gold Stone Hotel and Commercial Towers at Bangalore, Karnataka worth Rs 389.29 crore (excl. GST) in Institutional Category. The projects are to be completed within a period of 22 months and 16 months respectively.
2. 2. Construction Residential Towers in Ahmedabad worth Rs 165.04 crore (excl. GST). The Project is to be completed within a period of 24 months.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

