Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at discount

Nifty September futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX surged 7.77% to 13.79.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,915.20, a discount of 23.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,939.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 148.10 points or 0.57% to 25,939.05.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.77% to 13.79.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BharatPe Logo

Fintech firm BharatPe to offer food ordering with latest ONDC integration

Yasin Bhatkal, Indian Mujahiddin, IM

Delhi court seeks police's reply on IM founder Bhatkal's plea for parole

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

J-K, Haryana polls LIVE: Cong will put pressure on Centre to restore statehood to J-K, says Rahul

Supreme Court, SC

'Not a western concept': SC stresses importance of sex education in India

Medical device, Medical instrument

Domestic med-devices lobby opposes zero-duty imports under EU-FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon