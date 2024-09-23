Indices rally for 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty hits new life high; VIX spurts 7.77%

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 384.30 points or 0.45% to 84,928.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 148.10 points or 0.57% to 25,939.05. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 84,980.53 and 25,956.00, respectively in late trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.73%. The benchmark indices ended with significant gains on Monday, rising for the third day in a row. The Nifty settled above the 25,900 level. Barring the Nifty IT index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index and S&P BSE Mid-Cap index hit an all-time high at 57,564.40 and 49,553.69, respectively.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,381 shares rose and 1,732 shares fell. A total of 120 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.77% to 13.79.

Economy :

The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index dipped to 59.3 in September from 60.7 in August. The index pointed to another rapid monthly increase in business activity, albeit one that was the least pronounced in 2024 so far. Softer expansions were seen across both the manufacturing and services sectors.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI posted 56.7 in September, down from 57.5 in August. The reading signaled a further marked strengthening in business conditions for goods producers, but the rate of improvement was the softest since January.

Further, India's forex reserves rose by $223 million to a new all-time high of $689.458 billion for the week ended on September 13, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

The overall forex kitty had jumped by $5.248 billion to a high of $689.235 billion for the previous reporting week ended on September 6.

The foreign currency assets decreased by $515 million to $603.629 billion, the data showed.

Gold reserves increased by $899 million to $62.887 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dropped by $53 million to $18.419 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $108 million to $4.523 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

IPO Update :

The initial public offer (IPO) of Manba Finance received 15,31,70,375 bids for shares as against 87,99,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Monday (23 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 17.41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (23 September 2024) and it will close on Wednesday (25 September 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 125 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 3.41% to 6,853.80. The index shed 0.73% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of Maharashtra (up 8.11%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 5.39%), Central Bank of India (up 5.13%), Indian Bank (up 4.91%), UCO Bank (up 4.86%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 4.72%), Canara Bank (up 4.31%), Bank of Baroda (up 3.69%), Union Bank of India (up 3.22%) and Punjab National Bank (up 2.84%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 2.91% and NTPC rose 0.98% to Rs 42830 after the company has received an order worth over Rs 6,100 crore from NTPC to set up supercritical thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.

Mankind Pharma rallied 3.93% after the companys board approved to raise funds aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers (CPs) on private placement basis.

NBCC (India) rose 1.61% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India) has bagged order worth Rs 1,261 crore from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Vodafone Idea jumped 3.63% after the company announced the conclusion of a mega $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, for supply of network equipment over a period of three years.

JSW Infrastructure gained 2.35% after the company has taken delivery of a new, dredger from Netherlands based IHC Dredging to support its expansion plans.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals jumped 5.02% after the pharma major announced that its formulation manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, has successfully cleared the USFDA inspection with zero observations.

Bajaj Healthcare gained 2.96% after the company informed that it has entered into a development and supply agreement for an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) with a European entity.

Hind Rectifiers hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said it secured a supply order worth over Rs 200 crore from Indian Railways.

Unichem Laboratories added 0.50%. The company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 30 September 2024, to consider integration and consolidation of all USA generic formulations business under single entity.

Spicejet rallied 6.23% after the company announced that it has raised Rs 3000 crore through its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a floor price of Rs 64.79 per share. The fresh capital raised will be instrumental in ungrounding SpiceJets fleet, acquiring new aircraft, investing in technology and expanding into new markets.

Global Markets:

Most European shares declined on Monday as French and German business activity data declined. Frances PMI data stood at 47.4 in September down from 53.1 in August, Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) data showed and German business activity also contracted in September, with the HCOB flash composite PMI falling from 48.4 in August to 47.2 in September, a seven-month low.

Most Asian stocks ended higher as Investors digested monetary policy decisions from Japan and China as well as the U.S. Federal Reserves sharp rate cut last week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) loosened monetary conditions by reducing its 14-day reverse repo rate. While this move provided a positive impetus, gains were tempered by the PBOC's recent decision to maintain its benchmark loan prime rate.

Regional trading activity was subdued due to a market holiday in Japan. However, Asian markets were building on strong gains from the previous week, following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and the initiation of an easing cycle. Investors were eagerly awaiting key economic indicators and statements from U.S. officials for further insights into the Fed's monetary policy path.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new record high on Friday, despite a mixed performance overall. The 30-stock Dow inched up 0.09%, for a new closing high of 42,063.36. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.19%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36%. Investors weighed potential risks to economic growth and priced in more aggressive rate cuts than indicated by the Fed's "dot plot" projections.

