PTC India consolidated net profit declines 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 3371.74 croreNet profit of PTC India declined 28.04% to Rs 91.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 3371.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3453.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.94% to Rs 427.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 16439.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15246.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content