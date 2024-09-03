Indices may open flat

GIFT Nifty: The GIFT Nifty September futures contract is up 1.50 points, suggesting a flat start for the Nifty 50. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,735.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 356.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 September 2024, provisional data showed. FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 1735.46 crore in September 2024 (so far). They sold shares worth 21368.51 crore in August 2024. Global Markets: Most Asian stocks advanced Tuesday, led by Japanese equities, while the yen steadied after weakening against the dollar over the past week.

Traders in Asia will be keeping a close eye on fresh signs of economic troubles in China. Data on Saturday showed Chinese factory activity had contracted for a fourth straight month in August, the latest signal that the worlds second-largest economy may struggle to meet this years growth target.

Wall Street will reopen later Tuesday, following the Labor Day public holiday.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity benchmarks ended with decent gains on Monday after hitting fresh record highs. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 194.07 points or 0.24% to 82,559.84. The Nifty 50 index added 42.80 points or 0.17% to 25,278.70.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News