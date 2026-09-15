PTC Industries Ltd Slides 2.07%

PTC Industries Ltd has added 21.79% over last one month compared to 3.83% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX

PTC Industries Ltd fell 2.07% today to trade at Rs 23200.85. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.63% to quote at 77053.37. The index is down 3.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd decreased 1.98% and Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 1.75% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 9.9 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

PTC Industries Ltd has added 21.79% over last one month compared to 3.83% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 209 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3453 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 24143 on 04 Sep 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 13798.1 on 11 Sep 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News