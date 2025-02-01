Business Standard

Punjab Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Punjab Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2025.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2025.

Punjab Communications Ltd soared 17.50% to Rs 58.55 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1991 shares in the past one month.

 

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd surged 14.66% to Rs 147. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2588 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd spiked 14.18% to Rs 36.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19987 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spurt 10.79% to Rs 203.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1856 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd jumped 10.60% to Rs 145.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1715 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

