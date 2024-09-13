Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings

Punjab National Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Punjab National Bank has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Long Term Issuer Rating - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Additional Tier (AT1) Bonds - IND AA+/Stable (Affirmed)
Fixed Deposits - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Basel Ill Tier II Bonds - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Senior Infrastructure Bonds - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Senior Infrastructure Bonds - IND AAA/Stable (Assigned)
Certificate of Deposit (CDs) - IND A1+ (Affirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar reveals his father was on a hijacked flight in 1984

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Parl panel to check insurance sector PSUs, solar corporations's performance

SEBI

LIVE: Market regulator Sebi dismisses charges against NSE in 2019 colocation

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch rubbishes Congress allegations

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro hits record ridership; extra trains added on Fridays, Saturdays

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon