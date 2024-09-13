Punjab National Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings

Punjab National Bank has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Long Term Issuer Rating - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Additional Tier (AT1) Bonds - IND AA+/Stable (Affirmed)
Fixed Deposits - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Basel Ill Tier II Bonds - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Senior Infrastructure Bonds - IND AAA/Stable (Affirmed)
Senior Infrastructure Bonds - IND AAA/Stable (Assigned)
Certificate of Deposit (CDs) - IND A1+ (Affirmed)
