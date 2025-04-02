Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjab & Sind Bank leads losers in 'B' group

Punjab & Sind Bank leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Wanbury Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 April 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank tumbled 9.14% to Rs 31.63 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Wanbury Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 253.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12382 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1192.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41513 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 1690.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3998 shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 794.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33858 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

