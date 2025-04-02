Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GPT Infraprojects wins contract of Rs 481 cr from South Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects wins contract of Rs 481 cr from South Eastern Railway

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
GPT Infraprojects has received a contract worth Rs 481.11 crore from CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata. The contract entails construction of Important Bridge No. 57 over River Rupnarayan for Down and Middle Line (2x30.5m OWG + 7x91.4m OWG + 2x30.5m OWG) including viaduct on either approaches (11x30.5m Composite girder + 15x30.5m Composite Girder and Kolaghat Station on Elevated Platform No. 1 & 2, on diverted alignment on Howrah-Kharagpur route in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

