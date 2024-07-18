Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 66.77, up 4.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.21% in last one year as compared to a 24.24% gain in NIFTY and a 64.1% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index. Punjab & Sind Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.77, up 4.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24640.7. The Sensex is at 80835.6, up 0.15%. Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 9.08% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7405.5, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 72.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

