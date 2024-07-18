Mphasis Ltd soars 0.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2810, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.57% spurt in the Nifty IT. Mphasis Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2810, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24647.1. The Sensex is at 80837.92, up 0.15%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 16.53% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39141.5, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2811.65, up 0.13% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 29.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.57% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

