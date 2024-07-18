ITC Ltd up for fifth session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 468.15, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.23% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG. ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 468.15, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24647.1. The Sensex is at 80837.92, up 0.15%. ITC Ltd has risen around 10.5% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60645.15, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 157.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 470, up 0.59% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 2.23% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 28.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

