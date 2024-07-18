Business Standard
GMR Airports Infra passenger traffic rises 8% YoY in June

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure's passenger traffic across all GMR Airports increased 8% year over year (YoY) in June 2024, to over 10.6 million passengers.
During the month, domestic traffic grew by 6.4% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 12.8% YoY.
Delhi Airport handled the highest monthly traffic at around 6.4 million passengers (+9% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled the second-highest monthly passenger traffic recorded at around 2.2 million passengers (+9% YoY).
Aircraft movements also increased by 6% YoY in June 2024, totaling to 69,055 movements.
GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination Airport.
On a consolidated basis, GMR Airports Infrastructure reported net loss of Rs 120.97 crore in Q4 March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 441.47 crore in Q4 March 2023. Net sales rose 29.48% YoY to Rs 2446.78 crore in Q4 March 2024.

The scrip fell 1.35% to currently trade at Rs 95.63 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

