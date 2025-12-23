Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara acquires 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru

Puravankara acquires 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

With saleable area of 6.4 msft and estimated GDV of Rs 4,800 cr

Puravankara has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, further strengthening its presence in one of the city's emerging residential growth corridors. The acquisition is aligned with the company's strategy to expand across Bengaluru micro-markets, supported by improved infrastructure, strong connectivity, and sustained end-user demand.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets. This reflects our disciplined approach to growth with a long-term view for the organisation, and also confidence in the fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities.

 

The newly acquired land parcel at Attibele Hobli is strategically located and has a saleable area of 6.4 msft, with a potential gross development value of over Rs 4,800 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

India, New Zealand Conclude FTA Talks to Boost Trade, Investments and Export Diversification

India, New Zealand Conclude FTA Talks to Boost Trade, Investments and Export Diversification

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon