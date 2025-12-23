Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, New Zealand Conclude FTA Talks to Boost Trade, Investments and Export Diversification

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand will help diversify exports, and attract investments in areas like agriculture. The conclusion of negotiations for the pact was announced on December 22. It is likely to be signed and implemented next year.

India and New Zealand mentioned that they have concluded talks on a free trade deal that will give India tariff-free access to the island nation's markets, bring in USD 20 billion of investment over the next 15 years and help double bilateral trade in goods and services the next five years to 5 billion USD.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

