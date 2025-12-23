Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Deccan Gold Mines proposes to invest in a tungsten project located in Spain in which we can take up to 75% prior to production. Logrosan is at an early-stage exploration project but has opportunity to convert discovered mineralisation to Mineral Resources within 1 to 2 years.

The Logrosan project lies within a highly mineralised region of Spain known for tungsten, tin, rare earth elements, and gold occurrences.

Early exploration and limited drilling results have shown encouraging tungsten mineralisation, including intersections such as 3m @ 0.42% WO₃ and 8m @ 0.32% WO₃, and isolated high-grade gold results such as 1m @ 96.2 g/t gold.

 

Spain has long been recognised as a favourable mining destination due to - Rich mineral endowment in critical minerals. Supportive permitting and ownership structure. Competitive operating costs. Proximity to European industrial markets. Absence of production-based royalties.

Tungsten is a globally recognised critical mineral due to its strategic use in defence, aerospace, high temperature alloys, industrial cutting tools, and electronics. Global supply continues to be constrained, with China accounting for over 80% of worldwide production, increasing the relevance of non-China sources.

Also Read

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines

Pakistan's national airline PIA is up for sale: Who are the 3 bidders?

Personalization

Personalization takes centre stage at 5th Edition of Most Preferred Brands 2025-26

WHO, World Health Organization

Only 5% disease-focused genomic studies in low, middle-income nations: WHO

Google's Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)

Google's Android Emergency Location Service goes live in India: What is it

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 26,200; SMIDs mixed; Gold hits record high

Deccan Gold's technical experience in gold exploration, drilling and resource evaluation is directly transferable to tungsten deposits, given similarities in geological mineralisation models.

The Company also notes potential upside in associated gold and REE targets, and ongoing regional exploration including the nearby Maria Gold Project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

India, New Zealand Conclude FTA Talks to Boost Trade, Investments and Export Diversification

India, New Zealand Conclude FTA Talks to Boost Trade, Investments and Export Diversification

High-frequency indicators for November point to robust industrial activity

High-frequency indicators for November point to robust industrial activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon