Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purple Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Purple Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 337.06% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net loss of Purple Finance reported to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 337.06% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 233.03% to Rs 14.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.251.43 337 14.724.42 233 OPM %-43.20-280.42 --89.33-250.23 - PBDT-4.52-4.56 1 -18.75-12.08 -55 PBT-5.02-4.89 -3 -20.52-13.26 -55 NP-3.920.56 PL -15.55-7.61 -104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

