Shilchar Technologies hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 121% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Shilchar Technologies hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 121% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Shilchar Technologies India hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 6,388.65 after the company's standalone net profit surged 121.26% to Rs 55.36 crore on a 119.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 231.86 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 74.68 crore, up 118.94% from Rs 34.11 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses soared 116.3% YoY to Rs 161.77 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed rose 106.71% to Rs 150.30 crore, employee benefits expense increased 70.65% YoY to Rs 6.86 crore, and other expenses climbed 109.48% YoY to Rs 10.16 crore.

 

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting for FY 202425.

Additionally, the board has proposed the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., two new equity shares for every one existing share held by eligible shareholders as of the record date, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Shilchar Technologies is engaged in the business of manufacturing electronics & telecom and power & distribution transformers. The company has recently ventured into the manufacturing of ferrite transformers.

