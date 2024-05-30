Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PVR Inox launches six-screen multiplex in Udaipur

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
PVR Inox announced the opening of its luxury cinema at Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan. At six screens, this is the largest multiplex in the city with a seating capacity of 1009 seat.
The newly opened 6-screen property features the first INSIGNIA cinema format in the city, making it the first luxury cinema destination in Udaipur.
This cinema launch will augment PVR INOX Limited's foothold in Udaipur with 14 screens in 3 cinemas and the state of Rajasthan with 82 screens in 21 cinemas. The company consolidates its presence in West India to a total of 373 screens in 80 properties.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon