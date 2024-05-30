PVR Inox launches six-screen multiplex in Udaipur

The newly opened 6-screen property features the first INSIGNIA cinema format in the city, making it the first luxury cinema destination in Udaipur.

This cinema launch will augment PVR INOX Limited's foothold in Udaipur with 14 screens in 3 cinemas and the state of Rajasthan with 82 screens in 21 cinemas. The company consolidates its presence in West India to a total of 373 screens in 80 properties.

PVR Inox announced the opening of its luxury cinema at Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan. At six screens, this is the largest multiplex in the city with a seating capacity of 1009 seat.