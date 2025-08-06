PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 1469.10 croreNet Loss of PVR Inox reported to Rs 54.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 178.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 1469.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1190.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1469.101190.70 23 OPM %27.0421.12 -PBDT238.2076.10 213 PBT-70.30-238.10 70 NP-54.00-178.70 70
