Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 27.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 27.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 72.98 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company rose 27.16% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales72.9862.76 16 OPM %3.453.23 -PBDT2.582.08 24 PBT1.631.43 14 NP1.030.81 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

