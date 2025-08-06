Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 44.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 3.61 croreNet profit of Unjha Formulations declined 44.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.613.95 -9 OPM %11.0818.23 -PBDT0.420.72 -42 PBT0.390.70 -44 NP0.390.70 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content