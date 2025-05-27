Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 171.22 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 9.33% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 171.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.10% to Rs 26.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 591.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 532.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales171.22133.65 28 591.34532.42 11 OPM %6.658.86 -7.278.27 - PBDT11.4112.28 -7 44.0846.44 -5 PBT9.2910.48 -11 36.1340.09 -10 NP6.617.29 -9 26.6729.34 -9
