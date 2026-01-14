Quadrant Future Tek jumps on bagging Rs 288-cr KAVACH order from CLW

Quadrant Future Tek soared 8.19% to Rs 326.95 after the company has received an order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 353 onboard KAVACH locomotive equipment.

The order, including warranty and long-term annual maintenance, is valued at Rs 287.83 crore.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed within 12 months from the date of the purchase order.

The company added that the transaction is at arms length, with no interest from the promoter, promoter group or group companies, and does not fall under related-party transactions.

Quadrant Future Tek is a technology- and innovation-driven company engaged in the development of next-generation train control and signalling systems, specialty cables and interconnect products, offering high levels of safety and reliability to rail passengers. The company serves customers in India.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 15.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 34.40 crore in Q2 FY26.

