HDFC Asset Management Company grants 58,700 stock options

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company has approved grant of 41,250 Employees Stock Options (Options) and 17,450 Performance-linked Stock Units (PSUs) representing 58,700 equity shares in aggregate of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible employees of the Company, as determined by the NRC, under Employees Stock Options and Performance-linked Stock Units Scheme - 2025 ('ESOP & PSU Scheme - 2025') at a grant price of Rs. 2,485.70 per Option and Rs. 5/- per PSU.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

