Pace Digitek bags Rs 376-cr order from Bondada Engineering

Pace Digitek announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 375.7 crore from Bondada Engineering for the development of a 300 MW solar power project.

The project involves design, engineering, site development, manufacture, inspection at suppliers works, supply, insurance, transportation, storage, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of a 300 MW solar power project.

The scope also includes balance-of-system (BOS) works under the EPC framework, along with operations and maintenance (O&M) for a period of three years. The order is to be executed within 15 months from the receipt of the letter of award (LoA).

Pace Digitek is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a significant focus on the telecom industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cables. The companys consolidated net profit slipped 32.7% to Rs 64.08 crore on a 37% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 533.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Pace Digitek shed 0.73% to Rs 176 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News