Larsen & Toubro secures 3000 MW Saidongar-1 pumped storage project

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical ofLarsen & Toubro has secured the large order from Torrent Energy Storage Solutions (earlier known as Torrent PSH 3 ) for the construction of India's biggest pumped storage project - the 3000 MW Saidongar-1 Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in Raigad, Maharashtra. The PSP will comprise ten units of 300 MW each. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of the contract includes design, engineering and execution of all civil and hydro mechanical jobs associated with the project. With this order, L&T will play a pivotal role in bringing to life a project of immense significance expected to enhance grid reliability and energy security for Maharashtra and beyond.

This order is a testament to L&T's unmatched capability in delivering complex hydroelectric/pumped storage projects of national importance. With a track-record of engineering excellence, timely execution and world-class safety standards, the Saidongar-1 PSP reinforces L&T's position as a trusted partner for large-scale, high-capacity pumped storage solutions.

Pumped storage projects like Saidongar-1 are vital to ensuring grid stability and meeting peak power demand. By storing surplus energy and releasing it during high-demand periods, they provide a reliable and flexible solution that will strengthen India's energy security and supports the long-term decarbonisation goals.

