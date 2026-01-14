Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kolte Patil announces joint development residential project in Bhugaon, Pune

Kolte Patil announces joint development residential project in Bhugaon, Pune

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

With gross development value of Rs 850 cr

Kolte Patil Developers announced that the Company has signed a joint development deal for a ~1.1 million sq. ft. residential project in Bhugaon, Pune that has an expected Gross Developable Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 850 crore.

Bhugaon, is an emerging residential destination in Pune, blending natural flora and fauna with excellent urban connectivity. This land parcel is surrounded by established premium markets like Bavdhan and Kothrud and is adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as well as Shivaji Nagar railway station. The project is set to benefit from being in close proximity to large employment hubs as well as the access to advanced social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs making this a very unique and attractive proposition.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Outcome of board meeting of Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Outcome of board meeting of Billionbrains Garage Ventures

HDFC Asset Management Company grants 58,700 stock options

HDFC Asset Management Company grants 58,700 stock options

Larsen & Toubro secures 3000 MW Saidongar-1 pumped storage project

Larsen & Toubro secures 3000 MW Saidongar-1 pumped storage project

Pace Digitek bags Rs 376-cr order from Bondada Engineering

Pace Digitek bags Rs 376-cr order from Bondada Engineering

Benchmarks pare all gains; European mrkt advance

Benchmarks pare all gains; European mrkt advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band