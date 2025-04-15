Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins order of Rs 19.7 cr

Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins order of Rs 19.7 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments has an order worth Rs 19.7 crore for supply of reactors for Power Transmission - Coil Products for Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) application. The project supports renewable energy integration into the grid, in line with India's growing focus on a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.

This is the second consecutive order from the same client within a span of four months.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

