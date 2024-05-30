Business Standard
Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Quantum Digital Vision India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14200.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 0.030.16 -81 OPM %0-240.00 --3466.67-81.25 - PBDT-0.13-0.13 0 2.900.05 5700 PBT-0.13-0.14 7 2.880.02 14300 NP-0.04-0.14 71 2.860.02 14200
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

