Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 169.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 29.40 croreNet profit of Lactose (India) rose 169.66% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 29.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 461.16% to Rs 6.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.09% to Rs 113.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
