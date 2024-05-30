Business Standard
Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 169.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 29.40 crore
Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 169.66% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 29.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 461.16% to Rs 6.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.09% to Rs 113.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.4025.99 13 113.8965.80 73 OPM %20.7815.74 -16.6917.43 - PBDT5.262.31 128 14.896.16 142 PBT3.631.12 224 9.671.47 558 NP2.400.89 170 6.791.21 461
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

