Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 3.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 11.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.