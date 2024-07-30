Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 117.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 5003.11 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 117.13% to Rs 103.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 5003.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4600.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5003.114600.213.673.35170.40130.72101.4362.15103.8147.81