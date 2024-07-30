SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 277.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.72% to Rs 9.87 croreNet profit of SKP Securities rose 277.65% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.72% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.875.85 69 OPM %43.9722.39 -PBDT4.221.25 238 PBT4.091.13 262 NP3.210.85 278
