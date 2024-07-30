SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 277.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.72% to Rs 9.87 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 277.65% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.72% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.875.8543.9722.394.221.254.091.133.210.85