SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 277.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 68.72% to Rs 9.87 crore
Net profit of SKP Securities rose 277.65% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.72% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.875.85 69 OPM %43.9722.39 -PBDT4.221.25 238 PBT4.091.13 262 NP3.210.85 278
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

