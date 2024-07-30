Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 646.69 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 49.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 50.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 646.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 610.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.646.69610.789.767.9139.4524.69-52.19-54.05-49.36-50.48